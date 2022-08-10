Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Lowered to $15.75 at Compass Point

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Compass Point to $15.75 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

HTGC has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a b rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.38.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.56 and a beta of 1.36. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $19.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $72.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $16,938,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,390,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,871,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 396,491 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,706,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,006.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 187,809 shares in the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.