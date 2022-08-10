Forsta AP Fonden Sells 7,300 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Generac by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Generac by 7.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 44.0% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 27.9% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Generac by 175.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 23,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $244.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.94 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Generac to $394.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.