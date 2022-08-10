Forsta AP Fonden Has $2.96 Million Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Pentair by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Pentair by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Pentair by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Pentair by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 693,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,618,000 after buying an additional 31,187 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Price Performance

Pentair stock opened at $48.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $43.60 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pentair from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.92.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

