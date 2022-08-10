Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after buying an additional 317,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,038,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,605,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,795,000 after purchasing an additional 583,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,561,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.70.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

Shares of FLT opened at $225.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.70.

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.