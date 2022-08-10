FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in FedEx by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,575 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,768 in the last quarter. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE FDX opened at $224.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.51 and a 200-day moving average of $221.40. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
