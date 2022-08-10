Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.40.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $490.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.89. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $531.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

