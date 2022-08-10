Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,384,000 after acquiring an additional 80,484 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Exelon by 19.7% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Exelon by 13.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 48.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exelon Stock Up 0.9 %

Several analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

Exelon stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.73 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.82%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Stories

