Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equifax were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $212.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.