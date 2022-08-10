CX Institutional Takes $242,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,594 shares of company stock valued at $13,299,438. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.30.

KHC stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.