CX Institutional Sells 12,220 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CX Institutional cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in McKesson were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson stock opened at $354.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.94. The company has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.38 and a fifty-two week high of $358.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.43, for a total value of $2,876,149.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,512 shares of company stock worth $19,103,825. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

