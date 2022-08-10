CX Institutional Purchases 212 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 19,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.2% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 256,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,874,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 3.3 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $195.20 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.31. The stock has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.53.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

