CX Institutional Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CX Institutional increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Paychex were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.
Paychex Price Performance
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $326,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
