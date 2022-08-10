Csenge Advisory Group Trims Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in General Mills were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Mills by 204.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 67.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

GIS opened at $77.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

