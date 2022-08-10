Csenge Advisory Group Sells 650 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $64.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.48.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

