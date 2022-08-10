Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 2,189 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $489,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.9% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 28.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.11.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

