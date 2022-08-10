Csenge Advisory Group Has $810,000 Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cummins were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cummins Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.60.

Shares of CMI opened at $218.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.56 and a 200-day moving average of $205.41. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

