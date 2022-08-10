Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,521 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $371,684,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $32,265,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.9 %

WBA stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

