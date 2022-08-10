Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 5,720 Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PBA opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBA. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.