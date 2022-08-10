Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $119.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.68. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.08.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.