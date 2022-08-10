Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,224 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,733 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,064 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Boeing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 97,024 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE BA opened at $164.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.15 and its 200-day moving average is $165.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

