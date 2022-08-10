Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $190,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,215 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4,682.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 218,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after purchasing an additional 73,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,610,000 after purchasing an additional 55,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.17.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $361.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $356.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $318.07 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

