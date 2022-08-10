Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,000 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Generac were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 260.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Generac by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,575 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Generac by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,368,000 after acquiring an additional 19,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Generac by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Generac by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total value of $1,069,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.86.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $244.20 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Stories

