Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 187,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,076,868 shares.The stock last traded at $92.10 and had previously closed at $95.55.
The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.08.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Avalara by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in Avalara by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.50.
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
