Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 85,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $120.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.65. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.18 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $2,154,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,000.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total transaction of $49,228.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,002.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,220 shares of company stock valued at $54,483,146 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.