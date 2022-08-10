AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $336,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,608,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $47,068,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in AMETEK by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,099,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,606,000 after acquiring an additional 289,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AMETEK by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $758,508,000 after acquiring an additional 279,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

NYSE:AME opened at $124.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

