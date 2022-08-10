Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,393 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,085 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $95.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.90 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.91.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

