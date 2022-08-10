1,464 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,869.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 377,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,154,000 after acquiring an additional 358,080 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWK. StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Vertical Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

SWK opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $203.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

