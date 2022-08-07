Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Cut to C$39.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTE. CIBC upped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance
Shares of WTE opened at C$30.74 on Thursday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12-month low of C$20.13 and a 12-month high of C$37.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 18.74.
About Westshore Terminals Investment
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.