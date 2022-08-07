Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) versus Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wells Fargo & Company and Pioneer Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wells Fargo & Company 0 4 13 0 2.76 Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus target price of $55.31, suggesting a potential upside of 26.38%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Pioneer Bankshares.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wells Fargo & Company $82.41 billion 2.01 $21.55 billion $4.17 10.49 Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Pioneer Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Wells Fargo & Company and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wells Fargo & Company 22.52% 10.67% 0.91% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.0% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Pioneer Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses. Its financial products and services include checking and savings accounts, and credit and debit cards, as well as home, auto, personal, and small business lending services. The Commercial Banking segment provides financial solutions to private, family owned, and certain public companies. Its products and services include banking and credit products across various industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management services. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a suite of capital markets, banking, and financial products and services to corporate, commercial real estate, government, and institutional clients. Its products and services comprise corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, equity, and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities services. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, and trust and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net worth, and ultra-high-net worth clients. It also operates through financial advisors. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Pioneer Bankshares

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. It operates branch offices in Shenandoah, Luray, Harrisonburg, Stanardsville, Ruckersville, and Charlottesville. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

