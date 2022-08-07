Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $45.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Veracyte Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Jens Holstein sold 8,720 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $141,874.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Stapley bought 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $979,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,608,897.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 90.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 618.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Further Reading

