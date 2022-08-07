True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) PT Lowered to C$6.75

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.75 price target on True North Commercial REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Down 1.8 %

TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$6.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.04. The company has a market cap of C$584.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40. True North Commercial REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.91 and a twelve month high of C$7.60.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

