TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPIC. Roth Capital upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “maintains” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $700.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,938,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 44,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

