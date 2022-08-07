The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the first quarter valued at $129,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jorge Luis Gonzalez bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.15 per share, with a total value of $46,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,578.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

St. Joe Trading Down 2.7 %

St. Joe Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $39.28 on Friday. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.