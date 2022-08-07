Startek (SRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). Startek had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $167.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Startek to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SRT opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Startek has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $138.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Startek stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Startek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Startek worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

