Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Slate Grocery REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

SGR.UN stock opened at C$14.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.06. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of C$12.86 and a 1-year high of C$17.51. The stock has a market cap of C$880.77 million and a P/E ratio of 6.71.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

