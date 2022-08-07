Shift Technologies (SFT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Shift Technologies to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Shift Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $219.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.19 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 201.11% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shift Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shift Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $9.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift Technologies
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,545,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 147,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 347,509 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 126,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 854,079 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 217.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 475,397 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shift Technologies Company Profile
Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shift Technologies (SFT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.