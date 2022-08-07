Shift Technologies (SFT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Shift Technologies to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Shift Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $219.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.19 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 201.11% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shift Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFT opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Shift Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $9.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift Technologies

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair cut Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research cut Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,545,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 147,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 347,509 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after acquiring an additional 126,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shift Technologies by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 854,079 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 217.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 475,397 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.