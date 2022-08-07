Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Raised to C$41.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAP. CIBC lifted their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.67.

Saputo Stock Performance

TSE:SAP opened at C$33.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.98. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$24.61 and a twelve month high of C$37.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.20 billion and a PE ratio of 51.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saputo news, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,269.23. In other Saputo news, Director Haig Poutchigian bought 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,269.23. Also, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,325,254.90.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

