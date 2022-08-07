Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$35.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SNC. TD Securities decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$39.62.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$24.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$23.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$21.27 and a 52-week high of C$38.25.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

