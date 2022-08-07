Reviewing Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) and Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Five Point’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Claros Mortgage Trust 62.58% 6.98% 2.30% Five Point -1.69% 0.85% 0.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.8% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Five Point shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Five Point shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Claros Mortgage Trust $247.01 million 10.55 $170.55 million $1.18 15.81 Five Point $224.39 million 2.54 $6.57 million ($0.06) -64.17

This table compares Claros Mortgage Trust and Five Point’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Claros Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Five Point. Five Point is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Claros Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Claros Mortgage Trust and Five Point, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Claros Mortgage Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 Five Point 0 0 0 0 N/A

Claros Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 3.97%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Five Point.

Summary

Claros Mortgage Trust beats Five Point on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Five Point

(Get Rating)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.