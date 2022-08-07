Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Reduced by Analyst

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. William Blair currently has a “Sell” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on UAA. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Williams Capital downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

UAA stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.51. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $3,665,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

