Piper Sandler Upgrades United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) to Overweight

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $37.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.05% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of UFCS opened at $27.81 on Friday. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $698.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.47. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $245.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Fire Group news, CFO Eric J. Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Noyce sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $65,250.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,782.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric J. Martin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFCS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,374,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in United Fire Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in United Fire Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

