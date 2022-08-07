Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$49.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target (up previously from C$46.00) on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.53.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$45.80 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$37.02 and a 1-year high of C$53.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00.

Insider Transactions at Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.04 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total transaction of C$136,876.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$903,888.85. In related news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total value of C$1,646,823.92. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Goldade sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.23, for a total value of C$136,876.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,995 shares in the company, valued at C$903,888.85. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 235 shares of company stock worth $10,475 and have sold 52,006 shares worth $2,679,518.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

