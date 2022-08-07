Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Lowered to C$42.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on POU. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$39.80.

POU opened at C$27.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$11.97 and a 1 year high of C$40.73. The firm has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$536.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 5.9200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.81, for a total value of C$278,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,570.80. In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Phillip G. Tahmazian sold 7,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.81, for a total transaction of C$278,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at C$323,570.80. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.00 per share, with a total value of C$465,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,047,724.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

