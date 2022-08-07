LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.26.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $85.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average of $99.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $82.14 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

