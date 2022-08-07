Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

KMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kennametal from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.56.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal Stock Performance

Shares of KMT stock opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $41.22.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $530.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.09 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kennametal during the first quarter worth $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.