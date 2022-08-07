Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BorgWarner Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BorgWarner in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BorgWarner’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

BWA opened at $37.87 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 25.28%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,516.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 6.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in BorgWarner by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in BorgWarner by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in BorgWarner by 5.2% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in BorgWarner by 2.3% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

