Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock Holdings Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $10,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IONS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,999,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IONS stock opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.49 and a beta of 0.70. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $45.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IONS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

