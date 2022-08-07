Investec Group (LON:INVP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $450.82

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 450.82 ($5.52) and traded as high as GBX 454.20 ($5.57). Investec Group shares last traded at GBX 451.90 ($5.54), with a volume of 494,672 shares traded.

Investec Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.32 billion and a PE ratio of 903.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 445.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 450.95.

Investec Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Investec Group

About Investec Group

In other Investec Group news, insider Richard John Wainwright sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.58), for a total value of £64,623.65 ($79,185.95). Also, insider Fani Titi sold 97,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 486 ($5.96), for a total value of £472,829.40 ($579,376.79). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,135 shares of company stock worth $66,975,569.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

