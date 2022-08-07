Insider Selling: WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CAO Sells $129,383.40 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.35, for a total value of $129,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jennifer Kimball also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of WEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71.

WEX opened at $166.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.87 and a 200-day moving average of $164.27. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $197.70.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.33 million. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEX to $206.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in WEX by 22.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in WEX by 152.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in WEX by 22.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in WEX by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 67,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the second quarter valued at $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

