Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Sells 914 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $104,899.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $110.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.38. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $108.99 and a 12 month high of $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

