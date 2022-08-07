Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) COO Sells 914 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $104,899.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,439,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $110.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.38. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $108.99 and a 12 month high of $215.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.49.
Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
